Covid-19 Update:  Recovery rate improved in India

New Delhi: The recovery rate from coronavirus infection improved in India. The recovery rate has now reached at 91.25%. The weekly test positivity rate stands at 9.36%. The daily test positivity rate is at 8.02%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country has been reporting more daily recoveries than daily new cases for the 17th successive day.

Meanwhile, 1,65,553 new coronavirus infection cases along with 2,76,309 new recoveries and 3,460 deaths due to the infection were reported in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Vayalar Rama Varma’s youngest daughter dies of Covid

Thus the number of total coronavirus infection has reached at 2,78,94,800. The total number of recoveries now stands at 2,54,54,320. The total death toll is at 3,25,972. At present there are 21,14,508 active cases in the country. Till now 21,20,66,614 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.