Kangana Ranaut spends time with family after recovering from Covid-19

On Saturday, Actress Kangana Ranaut took to her official social media handle and shared some happy pictures of her reunion with family. She shared a series of pictures with her mother, sister Rangoli, and nephew Prithviraj.

On Instagram, along with the pictures, Kangana wrote, “Most challenging during Covid was the isolation, it was lovely meeting friends and relatives today in Manali, going to meet grandmaa tom in Mandi…”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has some impressive movies in the pipeline which include former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s biopic titled Thalaivi.