Kerala Covid updates: 19,894 new cases confirmed in the state today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 was confirmed for 19,894 people in the state today.

Outbreaks were reported in Malappuram 3015, Thiruvananthapuram 2423, Thrissur 2034, Ernakulam 1977, Palakkad 1970, Kollam 1841, Alappuzha 1530, Kozhikode 1306, Kannur 991, Kottayam 834, Idukki 675, Kasaragod 532, Pathanamthitta 517 and Wayanad 249.

During the last 24 hours, 1,24,537 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 15.97. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,97,06,583 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

Today, 186 deaths were attributed to Covid-19. This brings the total death toll to 8641. The disease affected 84 health workers. Health workers in Kannur 19, Kasaragod 16, Ernakulam, Thrissur 11 each, Kollam, Palakkad 7 each, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram 4 each, Wayanad 3 and Thiruvananthapuram 2 were affected.

Today there are 8 new hotspots. No area is excluded from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 887 hotspots. There are currently 8,19,417 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 7,80,842 are under home / institutional quarantine and 38,575 are under observation in hospitals. 3366 people were newly admitted to the hospital.