Mask free countries: Let’s have a look at the list of countries where the face mask is not mandatory

It has been a year and a half since the world was gripped by the Covid epidemic. Countries are trying to prevent the spread of the virus through vaccination and preventive measures. India, on the other hand, is going through the second wave of Covid. About four lakh Covid cases were reported daily in the country during the second wave. Although the daily incidence of Covid has started declining, most areas, including Kerala, are going through lockdowns. At the same time, there are some countries around us where even a face mask, which is considered to be an important means of Covid prevention, is not mandatory.

Israel

Israel is the first country in the world to declare mask mandatory. As per the media report, it is in the top five countries in the war against Covid. In April, Israel declared the country Covid-free. About 70 per cent of the Israeli population has completed the Covid vaccination. So far, 8,39,000 Covid-19 cases and 6,392 deaths have been registered in Israel.

Bhutan

Bhutan shares borders with India and China. One of the fastest-growing countries for vaccination. Bhutan has reduced the number of people wearing masks since 90 per cent of the country’s population had been vaccinated. Covid has never been challenged in the country, according to reports. According to the media reports, 1309 Covid cases and one death have been reported in the country so far.

US

The fight against Covid continues, but the United States has relaxed the requirement to wear a mask. The United States has announced that those who have completed vaccination in the country should not wear masks. The United States has the highest number of Covid cases and deaths in the world. But those who go out in the country do not have to wear a mask if they have received both vaccinations. At the same time, the mask is mandatory in crowded places.

New Zealand

New Zealand is a model country in the fight against the Covid virus. Prime Minister Jacinta Arden also won the praise of the world community. New Zealand is currently one of the countries where masks are not mandatory. According to reports, a total of 2658 Covid cases and 26 deaths were reported in the country.

China

China, where the Covid-19 epidemic broke out, is also now without a mask. Although the country was initially a hotspot for the spread of the virus, the country was able to curb the spread of the virus through strict lockdown controls. A total of 90,908 Covid-19 cases and 4,636 deaths have been reported in the country.