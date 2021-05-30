NCPCR asks states to upload data of kids who lost parents to Covid

The NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) has asked all states and union territories (UTs) to upload data of children who have lost either one or both parents to Covid-19 on the Bal Swaraj portal, which is an online tracking portal of the NCPCR for children in need of care and protection.

The announcement comes a day after the Supreme Court directed all district officers across the states/UTs to fill in data related to those children within 24 hours on the portal.

The NCPCR said in a letter to all principal secretaries of the states and UTs’s Women and Child Development Department,” Keeping in view the current situation of COVID- 19, the Commission has extended the use of this portal for tracking children who have lost both parents or either of them and provided a link under the name of ‘ COVID-19 Care’ on this portal for filling of data of such children by the concerned officer/department.”

The NCPCR informed that the login ids of all principal secretaries and district child protection officers to upload data on the portal have been issued.