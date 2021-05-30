PM Modi on government on completing 7 years ,’Sabka saath sabka vikas”

PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat conveyed that India has not only fought against the biggest pandemic in a century but also faced natural disasters while battling the Covid-19 pandemic.The country has followed the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas during the last seven years as he talked about the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government’s seven years in power at the Centre.

India has not only fought against the biggest pandemic in a century but also faced natural disasters, including Cyclone Tauktae on the western coast and Cyclone Yaas on the eastern coast, while battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Development in terms of providing electricity to villages, connecting remotes areas to cities and houses for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and other programmes were possible because “in these seven years, more than as the Government or as the people, the citizen of india worked together as one country and as a team.

This is a crisis that has plagued the whole world, so many people have lost their loved ones. Even big countries were not spared from its devastation. In the midst of this pandemic, India is moving forward with the resolve of service and cooperation. In the first wave, fought courageously,this time also India will be victorious in the ongoing fight against the virus addressed prime Minister Narendra modi.

It is being observed that now India moves ahead not with the thought and pressure of other countries but with her own conviction, then its very proud moment. When it is witness that now India gives a befitting reply to those who conspire against us, then the confidence soars. When India does not compromise on the issues of national security, when the strength of the armed forces increases, it is noted that this is the right path.