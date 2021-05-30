State extended Covid -19 lockdown till June 7

On Saturday, the Delhi government announced an extension of the Covid-19 lockdown, which is set to end on Monday, will now be in place till June 7.

Some previously prohibited activities will be permitted outside containment zones in the city from May 31 onwards, as it allowed manufacturing and construction businesses to resume work with conditions.

The development comes in the backdrop of the national capital logging 956 fresh Covid-19 cases and 122 fatalities on Saturday.

Workers and employees will be allowed to move only if they possess an e-pass (soft or hard copy) which can be obtained by the employers by submitting online applications with details of the workers on the website www.delhi.gov.in.

The Delhi government has also instructed the district magistrates to ensure random Covid testing in sufficient numbers at manufacturing units and construction sites on a regular basis. Police authorities have been asked to ensure there is no unnecessary movement of people on roads by putting an adequate number of checking points.