Union Minister Smriti Irani sends Covid-19 relief items to Amethi

Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development has sent Covid-related relief items including oxygen concentrators, N-95 masks, and PPE kits for the people of the Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Minister’s representative, Vijay Gupta, and BJP district president Durgesh Tripathi have handed over the items to Amethi Chief Medical Officer Ashutosh Dubey at the camp office of the district magistrate.

Vijay Gupta said that the minister has sent 42 oxygen concentrators, 15,000 N-95 masks, 15,000 soaps, and 200 high concentration masks for hospitals here, also N-95 masks and soaps for the police department and these have been handed over to the superintendent of police Dinesh Singh.

He also said, Masks and soaps have also been sent for sanitation workers and Anganwadi workers, and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits have been sent for surveillance teams.