Will end Salman Khan’s career, bring him on the streets: Kamaal R Khan

Critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK received a defamation notice by Salman Khan for his unfavorable review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, earlier this week. After a series of tweets, on Saturday, KRK lashed out at Salman and has vowed to end his career and bring him on the streets.

On Twitter, KRK wrote, “Suna Hai Ki Ye Kaafi Logon Ka career Khatam Kar Chuka hai (I have heard that he has destroyed many careers). Whoever speaks against him, he destroyed his career. But Nehle Pe Dehla Hi Hota Hai Na. I am Dehla. Main Iska Career Chaupat Karke, Isko Sadak Par Le Aaoonga (But I am a formidable force. I will end his career and bring him on the streets).”

In earlier tweets, KRK claimed that several people from Bollywood, who was ‘scared’ to rub Salman the wrong way, have extended their support to him.