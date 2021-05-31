“2022 UP Elections” ; BJP gets into combat mode, Will Covid influence assembly poll results?

The BJP has begun arrangements for the election period in 2022, when various Assembly polls, including in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and later in the year in Gujarat are to occur, with the party’s general secretary (organization) B.L. Santosh traveling to Uttarakhand last weekend and to Uttar Pradesh to uphold organizational conferences. The occurrences of the second surge of the COVID-19 pandemic and the thought of the BJP and governments driven by it during that time considered big on the gatherings. Sources verified that while in Lucknow, Mr. Santosh kept conferences with State unit office bearers where State Health minister Jay Pratap Singh and Health Education Minister Suresh Khanna were also prompt.

“The main center of these conferences is, to study at systems that the ‘Seva hi Sangathan program of rural outreach while COVID-19 pandemic declared by party president J.P. Nadda is carried out. But yes, organizational restructuring may also be discussed,” said a source who did not verify whether this could suggest the replacement of the party’s State president Swatantra Dev Singh.

“There is much debate within the party, with many MLAs having openly written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the various ways in which the administration had lost to react to the pandemic and also the rage among the people with the ruling party. Stocktaking is, hence, important,” said the source.“After the panchayat polls, many Zilla parishads are yet to elect the heads of these district level bodies and, therefore, the party also needs to discuss how best to get their candidates elected to that post in maximum districts, get in touch with independents, etc.,” added an Uttar Pradesh BJP office-bearer. The State government directed by Mr. Adityanath will be starting an accelerated vaccination schedule from June 1, and BJP workers have been told to make sure that they are obvious on the ground to guarantee its victory.

In Uttarakhand, Mr. Santosh spoke at the State’s focus committee, the initial time after Tirath Singh Rawat reinstated Trivendra Singh Rawat as Chief Minister. Here, also, the stress was on stretching out to provincial regions by party workers in order to assist deal with the pandemic in its second surge. The stress, say sources, was to connect the opinion divide that the BJP organization was away from the area at a critical point.

Recently, RSS second-in-command, Dattatreya Hosabele had also visited U.P., as part of a previously settled tour program, but he kept conferences at the organizational level as well.