Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 52 years in Bollywood Industry: ‘Still wondering how it all went by’

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reminisced about his journey in filmdom on social media. He thanked his fans for supporting him all through his journey of 52 years in the Bollywood film industry. Looking back at his career, he said that he still wonders how it all went by.

From his debut film, Saat Hindustani to Mohabbatein, Baghban, Sooryavansham, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Paa, and Gulabo Sitabo, Amitabh Bachchan shared a special collage to mark the big day.

On Instagram, along with the collage of his characters, the megastar wrote, “52 years .. !!! Goodness .. thank you Ef Moses for this compilation .. still wondering how it all went by.”

Bachchan, who made his debut with Saat Hindustani in 1969 shot to fame in the early 1970s film Anand. He came to be dubbed as Bollywood “angry young man” due to his onscreen persona.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan recently announced that he will be a part of Deepika Padukone starrer The Intern. Apart from this, he will be seen in Rumi Jafry’s psychological suspense drama Chehre, and several other films like Jhund, Brahmastra, Goodbye, May Day in the pipeline.