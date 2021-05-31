Australia Covid-19: Qantas for encouraging vaccination drive announces ‘mega prizes’

Alan Joyce, the Qantas CEO, asks more Australian companies to come forward with perks and incentives for encouraging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine incentive program by airlines, which starts in July, will allow several chances including unlimited travel for a year for 10 lucky families.

“We are looking at giving 1000 points flight vouchers, credits and we are going to offer ten mega prizes, at least one for each state and territory, where a family of four get unlimited travel on the Qantas and Jetstar network, anywhere in the network for a year,” Mr Joyce told Today.

Mr Joyce also said that the airline is in cooperation with business Accor Group, which will offer a million points and free accommodation to the winning families.

“We are trying our best to help with this rollout – it will be retrospective and will include anyone who has already been vaccinated and will apply to anybody that is vaccinated until the end of 2021,” he said.

Mr Joyce said that the Qantas program aims to encourage more Aussies to come forward and to get ready for the coronavirus vaccine which will be a better example for everyone.

“I’m encouraging a ‘Team Australia’ moment where every corporate out there helps with this vaccine rollout and to reward people that have had the vaccine,” he said.