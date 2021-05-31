DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Covid-19 Update: India reports lowest daily Covid cases in 50 days

May 31, 2021, 11:40 am IST

New Delhi: India has reported the lowest daily rise in cases in the past 50 days. As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the coronavirus cases are declining in India. The recovery rate from coronavirus infect ion has improved in the country and reached at 91.60.  The weekly test positivity rate is at 9.04% and the daily test positivity rate is at 9.07%.

Meanwhile, 1,52,734 new coronavirus cases along with  2,38,022 new recoveries and 3128 deaths due to the coronavirus infection were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Till now 2,80,47,534  coronavirus cases were reported in the country.  Till now 2,56,92,342 recoveries were reported. The death toll stands at 3,29,100. At present there are 20,26,092 active cases in the country.

Till now  21,31,54,129 people have been vaccinated in the country. The capacity for Covid-19 tests has been substantially ramped up and 34.48 crore tests have been conducted in total.

