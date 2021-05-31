Covid-19 Update: India reports lowest daily Covid cases in 50 days

New Delhi: India has reported the lowest daily rise in cases in the past 50 days. As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the coronavirus cases are declining in India. The recovery rate from coronavirus infect ion has improved in the country and reached at 91.60. The weekly test positivity rate is at 9.04% and the daily test positivity rate is at 9.07%.

India reports 1,52,734 new #COVID19 cases, 2,38,022 discharges & 3,128 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 2,80,47,534

Total discharges: 2,56,92,342

Death toll: 3,29,100

Active cases: 20,26,092 Total vaccination: 21,31,54,129 pic.twitter.com/FVhbrhYMgY — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021

Meanwhile, 1,52,734 new coronavirus cases along with 2,38,022 new recoveries and 3128 deaths due to the coronavirus infection were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Till now 2,80,47,534 coronavirus cases were reported in the country. Till now 2,56,92,342 recoveries were reported. The death toll stands at 3,29,100. At present there are 20,26,092 active cases in the country.

COVID19 recovery rate increases to 91.60%. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 9.04% and daily positivity rate at 9.07%, less than 10% for 7 consecutive days: Union Health Ministry — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021

Till now 21,31,54,129 people have been vaccinated in the country. The capacity for Covid-19 tests has been substantially ramped up and 34.48 crore tests have been conducted in total.