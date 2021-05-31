Fox in the house: Like to know from the UK woman found it! Read now…

London: An unexpected guest came to the house of a woman named Natasha Prayag who lives in London. It was found in the washing machine. Natasha was shocked to see the fox when she came to put clothes in the machine. Immediately she tried to take a picture on the phone. Though she thought it would be violent when he saw the camera flash, gently tilted his head and posed for the photo. The picture went viral after Natasha posted it on Twitter.

Natasha and her husband Adam went to the store hours ago to buy supplies. The front door was left open for her to return home and move her belongings. It is believed that the fox entered the house at this time. “The first reaction was shock and screaming. But then the animal sitting in the washing machine became suspicious of the dog or the fox. We both looked at the washing machine. Occasionally when the fox looked back and saw the ear, it was confirmed that the guest was a fox,” Natasha told the media.

‘What would you do if you saw a fox in your house?’ Natasha posted a picture of the fox on her home on Twitter with the caption: Following this, many people borrowed the same sentence and started a trend on Twitter with the name and picture of the ‘guest’ who came to their house on the fox side.