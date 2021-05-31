Fuel prices for the month June announced

Muscat: The fuel prices for the month of June has been announced in Oman. The Ministry of Energy and Minerals in Oman has announced the revised fuel prices.

The price of petrol remained unchanged from the price in May. But the price of diesel has been increased. “Fuel prices have been approved for the next month of June 2021, and will be applied starting tomorrow”, said a circular issued by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals.

Updated fuel prices for the month of June:

1. M 91 at 215 baisa per litre

2. M 95 at 227 baisa per litre

3. Diesel at 234 baisa per litre

Fuel prices for the month of May 2021 were as below:

1. M 91 at 215 baisa per litre

2. M 95 at 227 baisa per litre

3. Diesel at 228 baisa per litre