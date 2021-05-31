DH Latest NewsDelhiLatest NewsIndia

India Meteorological Department predicts rain, thunderstorm for 3 days

May 31, 2021, 09:29 pm IST

New Delhi: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thunderstorm for the next three days in the national capital. IMD has also predicted that the maximum temperature in New Delhi will likely to be  around 38 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

Meanwhile, the IMD  issued an orange alert forecast of a very likely thunderstorm with hail and wind gusting to 30-40 kmph for five districts of Madhya Pradesh. A yellow alert of a very likely thunderstorm with wind speed up to 30-40 kmph was sounded for isolated places in eight divisions including Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior. The forecast is valid until Tuesday morning.

