Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned “A danger for the security”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has warned that a proposed new coalition government would be “a danger for the security” of the country after he has weakens his grip on power.He urged right-wing politicians not to support a deal after Naftali Bennett, an ultra-nationalist leader and would join talks with centrist Yair Lapid.

According to the latest updates it is been said that Mr Lapid is about to form a new coalition government and If it is successful, it would end Mr Netanyahu’s time as Israel’s longest serving prime minister.Netanyahu fell short of a decisive majority at a general election in March. It was the country’s fourth inconclusive vote in two years and again he failed to secure coalition allies.

Netanyahu, who has been in power for 12 years and faces charge for fraud expressed not to form a left-wing government such a government is a danger to Israel’s security and future.Israel’s Prime Minister accused Mr Bennett of “misleading the public” and of carrying out “the fraud of the century” ,a reference to the Yamina party leader’s previous public promises not to join forces with Mr Lapid.

Mr Bennett earlier also announced that his party would join talks to form a governing coalition in a televised address.Mr Netanyahu is no longer trying to form a right-wing government because he knows full well that there is not one. He is seeking to take the whole national camp, and the whole country, with him on his personal last stand.

It is been in rumours that Mr Bennett would replace Mr Netanyahu as prime minister, under the deal, and later give way to Mr Lapid, 57, in a rotation agreement. The arrangement has not yet been officially confirmed.The proposed coalition would bring together factions from the right, the left and the center of Israeli politics. Although the parties have little in common politically, they are united in their desire to see Netanyahu’s term in office come to an end.