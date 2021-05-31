‘It’s not cool to impersonate’: Dulquer Salmaan shares a photo collage of several fake profiles with his pics

Actor Dulquer Salmaan in his latest tweet says about the fake accounts created in his name on social media along with his pics. He is one of the top stars in the South entertainment industry. The actor has managed to be in the headlines from time to time, with his stylish looks. He is of the view that it not so good to do so.

He wrote, “So, I am not on Clubhouse. These accounts are not mine. Please don’t impersonate me on social media. Not Cool!” Sharing it, Dulquer made it clear that those were not his profile.

So, I am not on on Clubhouse. These accounts are not mine. Please don’t impersonate me on social media. Not Cool ! pic.twitter.com/kiKBAfWlCf — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) May 31, 2021

Dulquer’s upcoming film is Salute, in which he appears in the role of a cop. It is directed by Rosshan Andrews. He is pairing with Diana Penty in the film.

Dulquer will be next seen in the gangster drama Kurup, where he will be seen playing the role of an underworld don.

A Tamil film titled Hey Sinamika with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari is also on his list. The film records the directorial debut of sensational choreographer Brindha master. Lately, a look of Dulquer Salmaan from his yet another upcoming Mollywood film was released. In the film, he will be Lieutenant Ram. Promoted to be a period love story set in 1964, this untitled film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The iconic production house Swapna Cinema is also associated with the movie.