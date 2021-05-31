Lakshadweep administration announces important decision

Kochi: Lakshadweep administration has announced an important decision. The Lakshadweep administration has extended the total lockdown imposed in the islands for one more week. The total lockdown was first announced on May 24 for a week. The administration took this decision as the coronavirus cases surged in the islands.

The administration has also announced a night curfew in five islands, including Kiltan, Chetlath, Bitra, Kadmath and Agatti. Only essential services including water supply, fire, electricity, police, health, disaster management, shipping, guest house, BSNL, people managing COVID-19, Indian Navy and Coast Guard have been exempted from the lockdown.

“Non-compliance will be taken seriously by the authority and appropriate actions will be taken as per the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act-2015 and Indian Penal Code,” an order issued by Lakshadweep District Collector S Asker Ali reads.