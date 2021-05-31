Salman Khan announces animated series based on ‘Dabangg’ franchise

The Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has recently taken to his Twitter handle to announce the animated series of the Dabangg franchise. A few days ago, it was reported that the Dabangg franchise will be turned into an animated series and that the makers are in talks with several OTT platforms about the release. Now, Salman Khan shared about the release of the animated series on the digital streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar and Cartoon Network.

Along with the trailer for the new animated series, Salman Khan wrote, “Bachchon se yaad aaya, swagat nahi karoge humara? Chulbul Pandey land ho rahe hai @DisneyplusHSVIP

pe. Wahi action, wahi masti, lekin ek naye avatar mein! #SwagatTohKaro #CosmosMaya.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “Bhaiyaji smile! Aa gaye hain ‘Chulbul Pandey’ apne animated avatar mein in ‘Dabangg-The Animated Series’ 31st May se, har roz 12 baje, Cartoon Network par!”

As soon as the actor shared the news, his fans flooded the Twitter feed with reactions. One fan wrote, “Ek number Bhai Dabangg is cult classic, Evergreen, larger than life, hard core action, with full of bejod dialogues… means it’s a ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.. Or ye kids ka show ek tribute hai… Dabangg ke liye.”

While another tweeted, “fantastic,some dialogues r very catchy & makes situations full of fun,looking forward to watch,with your spontaneity & genuineness you always sets great comfort level,despite your huge superb stardom you r the most humble superstar,watching you is always the best thing:)):)”

Several Hindi film has had an animated version. Fukrey Boyzzz, an animated version of the popular Hindi film, Fukrey. Ajay Devgn starrer Singham, which had a cartoon version Little Singham for Nickelodeon, and Rohit Shetty’s comedy franchise Golmaal had a cartoon version called Golmaal Jr.