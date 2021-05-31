Tiger in Sunderbans dies on way to camp for treatment

A senior Forest department official informed that a male Royal Bengal tiger, which had strayed from the core forest area, died on Sunday while being taken to the Sajnekhali camp of Sunderbans for treatment.

According to the Forest department, the cause of death of the tiger seems to be old age and a post-mortem of the carcass would confirm the real reason.

Chief Wildlife Warden, V K Yadav said, “the big cat, aged about 11-12 years, was found wobbling around Harikhali camp the day before and the forest staff kept a close watch on it.”

Yadav added, “on Sunday morning the staff tried to feed the tiger with chicken as it was found lying on the banks of a pond, but refused the food. It appeared to be very weak even to have water as forest personnel struggled to pour water into its throat and was later being taken to the Sajnekhali forest camp for treatment when it died on way.”

The last tiger census of Sunderbans (2019-20) put the number of Royal Bengal Tiger population in Sunderbans to 96.