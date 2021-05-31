Woman Naxal, ‘carrying a reward of 2 lakh’ on her head killed in encounter

Chhattisgarh; A woman Naxal, holding a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head, was shot dead in an encounter with a security unit in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, a police official said. The gunfight occurred about 6.30 am near Gumalnar village under Geedam police station boundaries when a unit of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was patrolling on an anti-Naxal operation, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

Following a brief transfer of fire, the rebels fled. Later, the body of a woman Naxal, recognized as Vaiko Pekko (24) was recovered from the scene, settled approximately 400 km away from the state capital Raipur, the official said.

Read more; “Boost your immunity with eating raw onion with meals” ; Check the health benefits here…

The radical, a native of the Bhairamgarh region in the neighboring Bijapur district, was acting as a member of the PLGA (People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army) platoon no.16 of Maoists and offered a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head. Two country-made firearms, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) measuring 2 kg, other Maoist material, medicines, and daily utility things were also obtained from the encounter place, the official said.