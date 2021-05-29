“Boost your immunity with eating raw onion with meals” ; Check the health benefits here…

Onion is a regular component of the Indian kitchen. It is used in the cooking of curries, sandwiches, soups, and pickles. In India raw onion is usually eaten as a salad with meals with a touch of lemon. Consuming raw onion is encouraged during the summer season as it can keep you cool and give a throng of health benefits to the body. Combining raw onion is one of the easiest ways to make your meals tasty and nutritious. Lately, nutritionist and lifestyle coach, Luke Coutinho took Instagram to inform his supporters about the advantages of eating raw onions. Let’s discover out more about the virtue of consuming raw onions.

Health benefits of raw onions you should know

Onions are a strong reservoir of quercetin which is a natural dye present in certain foods. According to Coutinho, onions hold quercetin that can assist in increasing immunity. Quercetin is recognized to decrease inflammation, reduce allergy symptoms, regulate blood pressure, and can provide many other health benefits.

“Boost your immunity with this simple age-old habit of eating raw onion with meals,” he scribbles in the caption. Other than quercetin, onions carry vitamin C, B vitamins, and potassium. The presence of potassium creates onion helpful for those attempting to decrease blood pressure. High antioxidant and anti-inflammatory characteristics also make onions a heart-friendly tuber vegetable. Onions can also give you anti-bacterial features.

Read more; “NOW HIRING, FREE iPhone” ; McDonald’s is giving free iPhone to new joinees

According to studies, onions may help regulate blood sugar that can be effective for those with diabetes and pre-diabetes. This root vegetable is also packed with fiber and probiotics that can hold your stomach healthy.”If you have severe acidity or GERD, onion may not suit you and in that case, it’s recommended you cook the onions,” Coutinho adds in the post.