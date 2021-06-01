CBSE, ICSE Board took the decision of canceling the exams of Class 12

Due to the uncertain conditions of the COVID pandemic and the feedback received from various stakeholders, it was concluded that the Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year. It is said that CBSE will take steps to collect the results of class XII students as per well-defined scientific criteria in a time-bound method.

A meeting with union ministers was conducted by Prime Minister Modi, to discuss the situation of Class 12 board exams and review all the likely choices on the exam. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman was also present at the meeting.

Taking the interest of the students into consideration the Prime Minister said that he took the decision for cancelling the Class 12 CBSE Exams. He said that COVID-19 has influenced the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing endless worry among students, parents, and teachers, which must be put to an end.