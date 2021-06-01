“First case of human infection with the H10N3 bird flu reported” ; NHC sends out advisory

China; The initial case of human virus from a special bird flu variant has been identified in the eastern Chinese area of Jiangsu, China’s national health commission (NHC) said on Tuesday. In a report on its website, the NHC has verified the case of a human epidemic with the H10N3 strain.

The case, identified in a male aged 41 and residing in Zhenjiang, a city in the eastern part of the region, was transferred from poultry, the statement said. The peril of spreading on a massive range was very low, the NHC guaranteed, continuing that there hasn’t been any case of human infection of H10N3 reported in the world before. The Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) administered a genome series on a blood specimen from the patient last week and verified that it was the H10N3 strain.

Local officials have discovered the patient’s contacts and have kept them under medical inspection. The NHC statement added that experts evaluated that the complete genetic study of the virus revealed that the H10N3 virus was of the avian source. Experts have warned that people in the area should evade contact with infected or dead poultry, and attempt to avoid close contact with existing birds. They should pay attention to food hygiene, wear masks, increase self-protection awareness, and check for fever and respiratory signs, the NHC advised.

In February, China recorded an outbreak of H5N8 avian influenza in Lianyungang, a coastal city also in the eastern region of Jiangsu. The extremely pathogenic avian influenza had been identified among wild birds in a beautiful region in the city.“H5N8 is a subtype of the Influenza A virus (also known as the bird flu virus). While H5N8 only presents a low risk to humans, it is highly lethal to wild birds and poultry,” the news agency Xinhua reported on the outbreak. In April, a highly pathogenic H5N6 avian flu was detected in wild birds in Shenyang, a city in northeast China’s Liaoning region.