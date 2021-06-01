India Meteorological Department releases its prediction about ‘Southwest Monsoon’

New Delhi: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released its predictions about the ‘Southwest Monsoon’. As per IMD, the Southwest Monsoon likely to be normal in the north, south; above-normal in Central India. This was informed by Mrutunjay Mohapatra, the Director General of IMD while releasing the second stage Long Range Forecast (LRF) for the Southwest monsoon this year.

“Southwest Monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal (96 to 104 percent of Long Period Average (LPA). Quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 101 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of plus or minus 4 percent,” Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

The Monsoon is expected to hit the Kerala coast on June 3. The LPA of the season rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1961-2010 is 88 cm.

“According to the latest meteorological indications, the conditions are gradually becoming favourable and the south-westerly winds have strengthened, resulting in the likely enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala,” Dr Mohapatra said.