Man drowns in the river while making TikTok video

Pakistan: A 25-year-old man named Sheikh Ali drowned in the Jhelum River in Pakistan on Sunday while making a TikTok video.

Sheikh Ali drowned when he jumped into Jhelum River along with his friend while another friend of theirs was recording the video clip. Ali’s friend was able to make his way out of the river as he knew how to swim.

In order to retrieve the body of the man, Divers of Rescue 1122 and Assistant Commissioner (PD Khan) Mian Murad Nekokara reached the spot and started an operation.

Another similar incident occurred on May 20 in Kabal Tehsil. A 19-year-old popular TikToker named Hamidullah was killed as his pistol went off accidentally while filming a video. Police confirmed that the incident occurred during the filming of a TikTok video.

TikTok is a popular video-sharing social networking service. However, scores of youths have died so far filming various dangerous videos. In October last year, the Pakistan government banned TikTok citing ‘obscene’ and ‘indecent’ content. The ban was reversed later in the month after assurances from the company that they will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading such acts.