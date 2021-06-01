Ram temple guidelines: 5 devotees allowed to worship inside the makeshift temple

Ayodhya: On Tuesday, as the Uttar Pradesh government relaxed the Covid-19 curfew in Ayodhya, it was decided to allow 5 devotees inside the makeshift Ram temple to pay reverence at the time of relaxations.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the head priest of the temple, informed the media about the verdict and said that all the Covid-19 related care would be taken inside the temple at any given time.

Moreover, the Kshetra Trust on the shores of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, which is overseeing the construction of the Ram temple on Monday, announced on Twitter that it has expedited the filling work of the temple. The construction committee started work in May and is intending to complete it by the end of September.

As per the reports, the temple’s foundation is being made up of layers of stones and would be about 107 feet above sea level. The working hours of Larsen and Toubro had been raised which finally led to the expedition of the construction work.

While speaking to the media, a member of the tryst said that the idea is to complete the construction of the Ram Mandir’s foundation before the monsoon starts. Last year on April 5, the construction activities started, after PM Modi had kickstarted the foundation-laying ceremony.