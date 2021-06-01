School opening ceremony: ‘Pravesanolsavam’ to be celebrated at homes

Kochi: Today, another school year begins, this time also on a subdued note due to the Covid pandemic. Due to the Covid first wave, last year, classes were conducted online route as the entire process was experimental. In this academic year, analyzing past mistakes, the education department and CBSE schools have formed ideas to enhance the teaching-learning experience. An educational official said that till 2019, before the pandemic, the new academic year started with enjoyment, with ‘Pravesanolsavam’ for Class I students.

The official added, “Covid brought the festivities to a halt. Still, keeping with the tradition, the general education department has organized several activities aimed at welcoming tiny tots joining Class I.” “As part of this, new students and their parents will be contacted. Since classes are confined to homes, the department has come up with the ‘Veedu Oru Vidyalayam’ program. Under this, students are being provided decorative items like streamers and balloons along with their textbooks to decorate their houses for making the day special for them,” said the official. The schools have handed over handloom uniforms for primary section students and textbooks for those in classes I to X.

Regarding the teaching-learning process, the department has come up with a plan which will see students receiving maximum gain from the lessons. State program officer of Sarva Shiksha Kerala (SSK), Amul Roy, said that there will be three phases for the learning process.

“In the first phase, teachers will strive to bridge the learning gap. Since the online mode, last year was experimental, students might have some learning gap. To narrow this and help them understand new concepts, teachers will conduct bridge classes for around two weeks. After that, normal classes will be held with the help of Victors’ channel. In the third phase, teachers will interact with students of their classes with the help of various online platforms to clear the concepts that they learned,” he said.