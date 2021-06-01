State government reduces Covid-19 treatment rates in private hospitals

Mumbai: A state government has reduced rates of Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals. The Maharashtra government had taken this decision. This was announced by state health minister Rajesh Tope.

As per the notification issued by the state government, the cost of treatment of Covid-19 patients at a private hospital will now depend on its location. As per the new notification, the cost in hospitals in rural areas will be lower than those in urban areas. The notification has classified cities and areas in Maharashtra into A, B, and C groups.

The state government has also identified the private hospitals where the coronavirus infection treatment would be covered under the state’s health insurance scheme named Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY).

“We have now decided to rationalize them further, so the charges will be reduced in tehsil- and district-level hospitals. Maharashtra is a progressive state, so the government is bearing the expenses of treatment. The government has announced various packages for treatment covering all the costs including doctor’s visit and bed charges,” said health minister Rajesh Tope.