Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate remained steady in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The recovery rate has remained firm at 96.2% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is also unchanged at 1.6%. This was updated by the ministry of health in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 1269 new cases along with 1081 recoveries and 16 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 444, followed by the capital Riyadh with 285, the Eastern Province with 162, Madinah recorded 89, and Asir confirmed 78 cases.

Till now 452,956 people were infected in the country. In this 435,520 people recovered. The death toll is at 7393. At present, there are 10,043 active cases under medical treatment and in this 1,489 are in critical condition.