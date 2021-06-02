Gulf country extends travel ban for India, Pakistan

Muscat: A gulf country has extended the entry ban imposed on passengers from India. Oman extended the entry ban for passengers from Sudan, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Oman would not allow entry for people coming from these countries, as well as anyone who has been in any of the banned countries in the prior 14 days, starting on June 5 and until further notice. Meanwhile, Omanis and citizens of other Gulf countries will be allowed to enter the country through its land borders.

The Supreme Committee in Oman to tackle the Covid-19 has also relaxed some restrictions imposed in the country. As per the new order, all mosques will be allowed to reopen with a capacity of less than 100 people. Commercial activities will be allowed to resume at a 50 percent capacity and social functions like weddings will be allowed at a 30 percent capacity.