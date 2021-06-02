TN to promote all students till high school

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Elementary Education on Tuesday has announced a mass promotion for students of Class 1-8 without exams amid the coronavirus outbreak. The decision has been taken amid the surge of Covid-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic in the state.

A circular to this effect was passed by the directorate on Tuesday. “As per section 16 of the RTE Act, no student should be held back or expelled till the completion of elementary education. All students should be declared pass,” the circular said. The school education board of the state will evaluate the students based on alternate assessment criteria. The dates for the declaration of results will also be announced separately.

Students of classes 9 to 11 had already been declared ‘all pass’ due to the pandemic situation. The circular added that the date of reopening of schools will be announced after the end of the ongoing lockdown. Currently, all the lessons and academic activities in Tamil Nadu schools are being conducted online.