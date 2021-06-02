“Very adorable complaint” ; Six-year-old complains to PM Modi over homework fuss

Jammu & Kashmir; On Monday, the official Twitter handle of Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha took note of the “very adorable complaint” and said, “Childhood innocence is the gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss,” he tweeted. The LG’s reaction initiated the waves and the video of Mahira went viral on social media. India Today reached six-year-old Mahira Irfan, who told us what influenced her to shoot that video addressed to PM Modi. “I made the video because I have a lot of homework and the classes are long.”

Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss. https://t.co/8H6rWEGlDa — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 31, 2021

Little Mahira Irfan’s parents provided her a mobile phone on the situation that she would handle only for online classes. One day, getting tired of her school workload, the six-year-old (nicknamed Myru) intended to complain to the only person she believed could do something Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So she recorded herself telling all the difficulties that kids her age were suffering and asked ‘Modi Saab’ “Why so much homework?”

Amused by the video, Mahira’s father shared it with some friends on WhatsApp. Mahira or her parents never expected that she would soon be an internet sensation. The video started to broadcast on the messaging app, before looping up on Twitter, where a journalist posted it with the caption “A six-year-old Kashmiri girl’s complaint to @PMOIndia @narendramodi regarding long hours of online classes and too much school work.”

The child is a student of Minto Circle School in the Alochibagh region of Srinagar. Although she has attended very few classes at the school for the last two years, schooling in Kashmir has been interrupted. First, educational institutes were shut for months after the repeal abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Then, lockdown occurred in March 2020, and schools were shut momentarily. The school authorities responded with reaction to Mahira’s litany of complaints, they said, “Our school remained closed for most of the period during last three years, so online classes are the only alternative to educate students.”

Mahira’s cute video has indicated the Jammu & Kashmir government to act. Working on LG Manoj Sinha’s tweet, in which he had led the School Education Department to draft new guidelines to lessen a load of schoolwork on children, the state on Tuesday said that virtual classes for pre-primary and primary students shall not surpass the time limit of 30 minutes and 90 minutes a day apiece.

According to the fresh guidelines for pre-primary classes, the School Education Department has fixed a cap of 30 minutes a day to manage virtual classes. Likewise, for the students up to the eighth standard, the government has said that online contemporary education may be initiated for not more than two sessions of 30-45 minutes each on working days.