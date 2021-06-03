Conduct certificate for the Secretary of State : Top bureaucrat’s behaviour could lead to anarchy

New Delhi: On Wednesday the BJP-led Central government sources alleged that the behavior of EX-West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay has created a ‘serious dent to IAS’.“By skipping Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s review meeting on May 28 Alapan Bandyopadhyay behaved like the personal staff of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It has caused a serious dent in IAS,” declared the Union Government sources.

The sources also claimed that while speaking to the initial batch of IAS officers the first Union Home Minister of India Sardar Vallabhai Patel mentioned to them as ‘steel frame of India’.“Sardar Patel didn’t say those words just to motivate the first batch but the statement was appropriate for every IAS officer,” added the sources.

Examining the reliability, the Union Government sources also asked if former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay behave as ‘personal staff of Chief Minister’ so that he can be compensated generously post-retirement.

“Had there been a natural calamity and if the Central government doesn’t cooperate with the state then that would have broken the federal structure of the country,” stated the BJP-led Central government sources.

It can be recollected that on May 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a review meeting over Cyclone Yaas which the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had hopped quoting pre-schedule problems and the former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay followed her and by just proposing the initial report of disasters the duo left for an aerial visit.

“A chief secretary can’t be working as Chief Minister’s staff, no matter howsoever senior…He is Chief Secretary to the state, not to the Chief Minister,” the government sources said. They indicated that if Central government officers in different departments denied attending meetings summoned by the Chief Secretary like Mr. Bandyopadhyay did, it would amount to the institutional analysis of India’s federal construction.” Would that not lead to anarchy? Alapan Bandyopadhyay’s conduct on May 28 has made a severe dent to IAS, the supposed ‘steel frame’ of India as devised by Sardar Patel,” the sources said.