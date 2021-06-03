Covid-19 Update: India reports lowest death toll in months

New Delhi: A marginal increase in the daily number of coronavirus cases was reported in India. In the last 24 hours, 134,154 new infections were reported in the country. On Wednesday, 132,788 cases were reported. This was updated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of confirmed cases in the country has mounted to 2,84,41,986. A total of 2,11,499 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 2,63,90,584 The recovery rate now stands at 92.79%. At present, there are 17,13,413 active cases under medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the country has reported the lowest deaths in the last 35 days. 2887 deaths due to the infection were reported in the last 24 hours. It is for the straight 44th consecutive day over 2,000 daily deaths have been reported from the country. The death toll is 337,898.

On Wednesday, 21,59,873 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country. Till now a total of 35,37,82,648 Covid tests were conducted. Till now a total of 22,10,43,693 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 24,26,265 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.