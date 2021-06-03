Covid vaccine: Trial for Covaxin in children started in the country

Patna: The Covid vaccine Covaxin, developed in India, has started clinical trials in children. The experiment is being conducted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna.

Covaxin is one of the two vaccines used for Covid vaccination nationwide. Covaxin is being tested in the second and third stages of clinical trials in people aged two to 18 years. The Center had given permission for this on May 13.

Covaxin is a locally developed vaccine developed by a Hyderabad-based company in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research. Most countries have not yet approved a vaccine for children. Last month, the US and Canada approved the Pfizerbiotech vaccine for children of certain ages.