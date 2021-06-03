India to launch ‘second home made’ Covid vaccine

New Delhi: Very soon India will launch the ‘second made in India’ Covid vaccine. The union government has signed a deal with Biological-E, a Hyderabad-based company for this. The union government has signed a deal for 300 million doses of vaccine. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will pay Rs.1500 crore to the company for the vaccine.

The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine. It is under Phase-3 clinical trials. The vaccine will be available in the country in the coming months. The doses will be manufactured and stockpiled by Biological-E from August to December.

This will be the second homemade vaccine after the first homemade vaccine which was developed by Bharat Biotech by the brand name Covaxin .