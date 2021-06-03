iPhones worth Rs.3.19 crore seized by Customs

New Delhi: A total of 367 iPhones with an estimated market value of Rs 3.19 crore were seized by Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) and ACC Export Commissionerate. The phones were smuggled from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The phones were concealed in courier parcels declared as household goods.

“SIIB, ACC Export Commissionerate, seized 367 iPhones of various models having a market value of Rs 3.19 Crore at New Courier Terminal. The phones were concealed in 8 courier parcels declared as household goods shipped from Riyadh.” tweeted Delhi Customs.