Kerala Covid vaccine: 11 more categories of people added to the vaccination priority list

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has included 11 more categories in the priority list of 18- to 45-year-olds in the state. The state government has included bank employees and medical representatives in its priority list.

The new list includes Hajj pilgrims, in-patients, police trainees, outside volunteers, and Metro Rail staff. This is in addition to the 32 categories on the previously published list. In addition, all those above 18 years of age in tribal areas are included in the priority list.

Despite the ongoing legal battles in various courts demanding universal free immunization, the central government has argued that the vaccination of 18- to 45-year-olds should be done by state governments or individuals. In this context, Kerala has called for a global tender for the vaccine. However, the state has not been able to afford the bulk of the vaccine from the country’s vaccine manufacturers in the face of severe vaccine shortages.

The vaccines currently being distributed in Kerala are Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech. The government had earlier announced that the vaccine would be provided free of cost to everyone in the state.