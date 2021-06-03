Kerala retains top rank in Niti Aayog’s SDG India Index 2020-21

Kerala has retained the top rank in Niti Aayog’s SDG India Index 2020-21, according to a report released on Thursday. SDGs or Sustainable Development Goals is an index used to evaluate progress of states and union territories on social, economic and environmental parameters. Kerala retained its rank as the top state with a score of 75. Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh took the second spot with a score of 74.

The third rendition of India’s SDG Index was launched by Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Thursday. Chandigarh maintained its top spot among the UTs with a score of 79, followed by Delhi (68) Mizoram, Haryana and Uttarakhand are the top gainers in 2020-21 in terms of improvement in score from 2019, with an increase of 12, 10 and 8 points, respectively.