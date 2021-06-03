‘Month of action’: Free beer to boost Covid vaccinations

WASHINGTON: As President Joe Biden announced ‘a month of action’ Wednesday to encourage more people to be vaccinated against Covid before the July 4 holiday, free beer is the latest White House-backed incentive.

Addressing from the White House, Biden is set to update on the vaccination rollout and plans to partially vaccinate 70% of the country’s adults by Independence Day – essential to his goal of returning to the country’s normal pandemic consciousness this summer.

To keep up the pace of Americans getting shots, the latest vaccine sweetener, given by Anheuser-Busch, builds on other incentives like cash giveaways, sports tickets, or paid leave.

According to a report from the White House, Biden’s ‘month of action’ will continue to use public-private partnerships to encourage Americans to roll up their sleeves, to attract businesses, social media influencers, colleges, celebrities, and community organizations to help to spread the word about the benefits of vaccination and to encourage them to get shots.

Till today, 62.8 percent of the adult US population have got at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 133.6 million are completely vaccinated.

The rate of new vaccinations dropped below the average of 600,000 per day, down from 800,000 per day when incentives such as lotteries were announced, and fell to an all-time peak of nearly 2 million per day in early April when demand for slots was much higher.

On Wednesday morning, Anheuser-Busch announced that it would ‘buy Americans 21+ a round of beer’ once Biden’s 70 percent end is met through a promotional giveaway on its website that will give USD 5 credits to the first 200,000 people to react when the nation reaches the vaccine threshold.