Plus 2 – Evaluation norms taking shape in a fortnight: CBSE Board

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), will soon announce the Class 12 evaluation policy. CBSE officials have informed that the structuring criteria for evaluation of Class 12 students will take at least two weeks.

Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, CBSE said, “We’re in the process of structuring the criteria for Class 12 evaluation. We will put it in the public domain once it is completed. Parents, teachers, principals and students need to wait for it a bit. Also request all not to panic.”

On Tuesday, the Government of India announced the cancellation of Class 12 CBSE Board Exams. After the repeated requests by students, teachers, schools as well as parents, the centre declared its final decision on the matter. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi tweeted, “Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth.”

On April 14, the Central government took the decision to cancel Class 10 board exams.