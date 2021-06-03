Vaccine shortage cripples Mumbai-No vaccination on June 3rd

Mumbai: The BMC and state government Covid vaccination centers will remain shut in Mumbai on Thursday, due to a shortage of vaccine doses.

According to Mumbai’s civic body, this decision has been taken due to a “lack of adequate vaccine stock”.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wrote on Twitter, “Dear Mumbaikars, Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centers will be closed tomorrow (June 3, 2021). We apologize for the inconvenience.”

On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 925 fresh cases of COVID-19. At present, there are 16,580 active cases in the city.

On Tuesday, the BMC has announced that it had started analyzing the documents of nine of the ten entities which responded to a global Expression of Interest (EoI) to supply one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mumbai.

According to BMC’s press statement, seven of these nine entities, whose documents are being scrutinized, have shown interest in supplying Sputnik V vaccine, while one of the suppliers is willing to provide Sputnik Light, a single-dose vaccine.

As per the release, the ninth entity had said that it was set to supply whichever vaccine was available, adding that the tenth firm has backed out of the EoI.

The BMC said that the scrutiny of documents could take two to three days as it was important to “examine the business relationship between suppliers who are willing to supply vaccines and companies that actually produce vaccines.”