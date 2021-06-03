WhatsApp to roll out new features

New York: World’s most popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp will soon launch more features. WhatsApp’s head Will Cathcart announced this in an interview given to WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp users will soon be able to access their accounts from up to four linked devices. This feature will be launched in the coming months. The multi-device feature will not compromise the end-to-end encryption provided by the messaging app. This multi-device feature will support WhatsApp on iPad.

WhatsApp will also soon launch a ‘disappearing mode’. This feature will automatically enable ephemeral messages in new chat threads.

Earlier, CEO of WhatsApp, Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that a ‘view once’ feature will be rolled out soon. By this feature, the recipient can only open your photos and videos once before they disappear from the chat.

WhatsApp is also working on a new password-protected encrypted chat backups feature, that may allow users to transfer their chat histories between iOS and Android