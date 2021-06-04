Covid-19 Update: India records lowest fatalities in 35 days

New Delhi: The daily cases of coronavirus infection continue to decrease in India. India also reported the least number of deaths since April 26. The daily positivity rate is at 6.38%. The weekly positivity rate has reached 72.7%. The recovery rate has improved to 92.79% in the country. This was updated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

1,32,364 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours taking the country’s total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,85,74,350. 2,07,701 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall recoveries to 2,65,97,655. The death toll mounted to 3,40,702 with 2,713 fresh deaths. At present, there are 16,35,993 active cases under medical treatment in the country.

A total of 20,75,428 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total tests conducted in the country to 35,74,33,846. 28,75,286 vaccines were administrated on Thursday. Till now a total of 22,41,09,448 vaccines were administrated in the country.

Meanwhile, the US administration will provide Covid vaccines to India. On Thursday, US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and informed him about the United States’ global allocation plan of the first 25 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The Biden-Harris administration released its vaccination sharing plan in which India features along with several other countries which will receive vaccines from the US either through Covax or directly.