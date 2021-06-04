Heroin worth Rs 70 crore seized by customs

Chennai: The customs officials at the Chennai International Airport have seized 10-kilogram heroin worth Rs.70 crore in the international market. The drug was seized from two young African lady passengers. They arrived in Chennai by Qatar Airways flight from Johannesburg via Doha.

The customs officials intercepted these two passengers after getting specific input. On checking, their trolley cases were found to have a layer concealed in the shell of the box. Eight plastic packets were concealed in the layer. A white powder was found inside the packets. After testing this powder with a drug testing kit, it tested positive for heroin.

The drug was recovered and seized under NDPS Act. Both passengers were arrested. The customs revealed that the lady passenger from Zimbabwe was travelling to India for medical treatment at a private Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi. Her attendant, a resident of Cape Town, South Africa was accompanying her.