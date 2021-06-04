IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm during the next 2 days in these states

New Delhi: The national weather forecasting agency, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in several parts of the country. The IMD had earlier announced that the Southwest Monsoon has reached Kerala on Thursday. IMD on Friday informed that Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka would be witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall, including thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds during the next two days.

IMD predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places which is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe.

IMD has also predicted lightning likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat state, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Coastal, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, TamilNadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe.

IMD further predicted thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan and with lightning at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat state, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal and North Interior, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe for Saturday.