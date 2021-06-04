Post poll violence: Academics write to President Ram Nath Kovind

Kolkata: A group of academicians had written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting him to interfere in the security of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities following the post-poll violence in West Bengal. More than 13 people were killed and hundreds of houses and offices were vandalized in the state in the post-poll violence. Hundreds of people belonging to BJP and CPM had fled the state due to violence unleashed by TMC workers.

“With the result declaration of the West Bengal Assembly elections on May 2 more than 11,000 and most of them belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes have been rendered homeless and over 40,000 of such people have been affected in 1626 incidents of brutal attacks,” read the letter addressed to the President.

Also Read: State government cancelled Class 12 examination

“The state-sponsored activists of Trinamool Congress in collaboration with the state police have targeted the SC/ST community and spread the violence of killing, looting, raping, and occupying their land. The SC & ST community being the sufferer of this brutal violence needs an assurance of rebuilding and resettling their plundered houses,” the letter alleged.

Earlier the Kolkata High Court has appointed a three-member committee to ensure that persons displaced by post-poll violence in West Bengal are able to return to their houses. The court has entrusted the committee to coordinate with local police and ensure the safe return of all those who have not been able to return home due to post-poll violence in the state. The committee will report to the court. The committee will comprise of nominees of the State Human Rights Commission, National Human Rights Commission and Member Secretary of the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority.