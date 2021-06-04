Terrorists open fire on CRPF convoy

Srinagar: Terrorists opened fire on a convoy of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Kralpora area in Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. No casualties or injuries were reported. The convoy was on its way to Srinagar from Chadoora area in Budgam.

“Some miscreants pelted stones upon CRPF vehicle early morning who were going for #COVID deployment duties near Kralpora. To disperse miscreants, 2-3 shots were fired in the air by troops. No damage or injuries is reported”, tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

Earlier on Thursday, security forces neutralized a during an encounter. The encounter took place inside the Special Operations Group(SOG) camp located in Tral- Pulwama. The militant identified as Muhammed Amin Malik shot and injured police constable Amjid Khan after snatching his rifle. He later took shelter inside the camp and continued firing at the security personnel. The security personnel retaliated and in the firing, he was killed.

Also Read: Police seizes 7.2 quintals ganja worth about Rs 1 crore, arrests four

Mohammad Amin Malik had surrendered before the security forces on May 30. Earlier on Wednesday, BJP leader Rakesh Pandita was shot dead by terrorists outside his home in Tral in Pulwama.